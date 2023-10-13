Raiders injury news: Nate Hobbs won’t play against Patriots

In what is expected news, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Friday morning that starting slot cornerback Nate Hobbs will not play Sunday against the visiting New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

This will be Hobbs’ third straight missed game due to an ankle injury. He was apparently injured during practice September 29.

Barring anything unforeseen, there appears to be a strong chance Hobbs will be the only injured player who is inactive against the Patriots. The Raiders’ 53-man roster is fairly healthy at the moment.

There appears to be a chance that rookie starting cornerback Jakorian Benentt will be back. He missed the Raiders’ 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night with hamstring and shoulder injury. He has been practicing some this week.

If Bennett does play, that likely means Amik Robertson will play for Hobbs in the slot. He started for Bennet against the Packers and sealed the victory with an interception in the end zone in the final seconds of the game.

Meanwhile, the 1-4 Patriots are really banged up.