Silver Minings: Raiders-Patriots predictions

It’s time for our Week 6 predictions and it’s time to pick the Las Vegas Raiders again.

It’s been a while since I picked the Raiders to win. But it’s time.

Not only is Las Vegas coming off of a 17-13 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, but their Week 6 opponent (the New England Patriots) are awful.

The Patriots are coming off of a 34-0 home loss to Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 and they lost 38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. That’s a combined whipping of 72-3 in the past two games. New England has surrendered 69 unanswered points in this stretch and hasn’t scored a touchdown in 10 quarters.

Sorry, can’t pick Bill Belichick’s team right now.

Yet, I do think it will be close. Let’s go Raiders 20, Patriots 13.

Who do you got? Fill up the comment section with your predictions for Week 6

In other Raiders news: