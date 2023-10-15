Raiders-Patriots recap: Las Vegas survives another close home game

For the second time in six days, the Las Vegas Raiders defense closed out a tight game. as they heat the New England Patriots 21-17 on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records: The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-3. The New England Patriots are 1-5.

What it means:

Josh McDaniels is 3-0 lifetime against his mentor, Bill Belichick. In the big picture this season, the Raiders continue to get wins against poor teams with plenty of lousy teams ahead. This is their time to get right.

Turning point:

The Patriots had their ball deep in their own territory on the final drive, but a dropped pass and penalties killed the drive, which ended with a Maxx Crosby sack for a safety. What a way for Las Vegas to finally crack the 20-point plateau this season.

Injury report:

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams took a big hit and went to the medical tent in the first quarter. But he returned shortly after. In the first half, safety/special teamer Roderic Teamer left with a hamstring injury. He did not return. Las Vegas starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a back injury in the second quarter and reportedly was taken from he stadium in an ambulance.

What’s next: The Raiders play at the 1-5 Chicago Bears on Sunday. Kickoff is 10 a.m. PT.