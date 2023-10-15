Raiders vs. Patriots: How to watch, TV channel, online stream, betting odds and more

The New England Patriots are visiting the Las Vegas Raiders for the second straight season.

You remember last year’s meeting don’t you?

Of course, you do. It was one of the wildest endings ever in an NFL game.

The game was heading to overtime but then-New England’s Jakobi Meyers, for some reason, tossed the ball back to keep the final play going instead just going down and going to overtime. Meyers’ toss went right to then-Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones were waltzed to the end zone to give the Raiders a stunning 30-24 victory inside a shocked Allegiant Stadium.

Meyers, of course, is now with the Raiders. Here’s smarter decisions by him today.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 2-3, the Patriots are 1-4.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023

Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson.

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice at Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Raiders -3, 41.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Pats Pulpit.