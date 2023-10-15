Raiders-Patriots inactives: Rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett will play

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting some relief at cornerback Sunday against the visiting New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium (kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT) as rookie starting cornerback Jakorian Bennett will play.

He missed the Raiders’ 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night with hamstring and shoulder injury. He did practice some this week and was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Getting Bennett, a fourth-round draft pick from Maryland, back is a boost for the Raiders with starting slot cornerback Nate Hobbs not playing Sunday. This will be Hobbs’ third straight missed game due to an ankle injury. He was apparently injured during practice September 29. Backup tackle Justin Herron was also ruled out Friday with a concussion.

That likely means Amik Robertson will play for Hobbs in the slot. He started for Bennet against the Packers and sealed the victory with an interception in the end zone in the final seconds of the game.

In addition to Hobbs and Herron, here are the Raiders’ other inactive players Sunday:

For New England, rookie Malik Cunningham was signed Saturday and is the backup quarterback to Mac Jones, who may be on a start leash Sunday because of his recent struggles.