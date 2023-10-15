Silver Minings: Hunter Renfrow hits the trade block?

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is a fan favorite. He was drafted in the fifth round in 2019 and produced during his first three seasons. His breakout season 2021 came with 104 receptions and 1084 yards plus nine touchdowns.
However, the last two season with Josh McDaniels has left much to be desired. 2022 was filled with injuries as he got off to a good start before his concussion. In 2023, he has been nonexistent, with six catches and 59 yards after five weeks. He has lost playing time to DeAndre Carter and Tre Tucker.
That’s why it was no surprise Saturday when Hunter Renfrow was on the trade block. Diana Russini of the Athletic reported it.
REPORT: #Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow is being shopped by the team. They are "Trying to trade the receiver", a source tells @DMRussini— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2023
If Renfrow is traded, it will be a weird farewell for such a popular player. His grit and toughness were something Raider Nation fell in love with. There will be love for Renfrow for years to come.
