Raiders news: Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly leaves in ambulance after back injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a close game vs the New England Patriots. The score is 13-10 early in the third quarter but they might be without their quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo was playing well to start the game but took a big hit late in the 2nd quarter. He was able to finish the drive but went into the locker room early.

After the Raiders returned for the second half it was announced that Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled doubtful to return. He was later ruled out of the game.

Garoppolo has serious injury issues that were bound to creep up. It was then reported he was headed to the hospital in an ambulance for the injury.

I just saw Jimmy Garoppolo get into an ambulance and he’s being transported from the stadium now. Just happened to be walking in tunnels and saw him get in. #Raiders — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) October 15, 2023

What this means is Brian Hoyer will get the call at quarterback. A favorite of Josh McDaniels he will get his first action of the year. It will be interesting to find out how serious Garoppolo’s injury is and who will start going forward. If Hoyer can finish the game strong. He might get the nod next week.