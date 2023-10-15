Raiders-Patriots recap: What they’re saying, defense holds strong to seal win

It took six weeks but the Las Vegas Raiders finally did it, they scored more than 20 points!

The Raiders took a 13-3 lead into the locker room at halftime, but they didn’t return with starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as Garoppolo suffered a back injury and Brian Hoyer ended up finishing the game.

While Hoyer was much more efficient with six completions on 10 attempts for 102 yards (10.2 yards per attempt) compared to Jimmy G’s 14 of 22 for 162 yards (7.4 YPA), the offense still struggled to put points on the board.

The contest was dominated by defense and field goals as Las Vegas only converted one of its six red zone opportunities into a touchdown, going one for four with Garoppolo under center and 0-2 with Hoyer in the game. In fact, New England ended up scoring more touchdowns in the game (two), converting on both of their opportunities inside the 20.

Meanwhile, Daniel Carlson was the Silver and Black’s leading scoring with 13 of the offense’s 19 points as it took a sack from Maxx Crosby and Bilal Nichols for a safety to cross the 20-point benchmark.

At the end of the day, the Raiders got the job done and are back to the .500 mark, though, as a few highlights from X—formerly known as Twitter—and the post-game press conferences are below.

Crosby shed some light on what it’s like to come through in the clutch.

Crosby said clinching a game with a safety is an “out of body experience” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 15, 2023

More reactions from Crosby.

Head coach Josh McDaniels addressing the team after beating his mentor for the second year in a row and winning back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Just in case you want to see the game-winning sack again. Also, a big shoutout to Nichols!

MAXX CROSBY SAFETY CLINCHES THE RAIDERS W



pic.twitter.com/Wo0rnaDg0d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2023

Garoppolo was hospitalized out of precaution, per Adam Schefter.

Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo was taken to a local hosptial for precautionary tests on his back, per source. Raiders wanted to “err on the side of caution.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2023

Safety Tre’von Moehrig had a big game too with three tackles, a pass breakup and an interception. He’s been playing really well lately.

If you missed it, Crosby was repping a Bobby Boucher jersey in the pre-game and channeled his inner Waterboy on the field.