Raiders open as 3-point favorites in Week 7 vs. Chicago Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders are back to 500 with a win over the New England Patriots. The 19-17 win was too close for comfort, but the Raiders pulled it out.

The loss of Jimmy Garoppolo will be significant, with the Raiders having to decide between Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell. We all know who the fans will want, but Josh McDaniels will have other ideas.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 7 action, with the Raiders opening as 3-point favorites at home against the Chicago Bears next Sunday with an O/U of 40.

Week 7 has a first slate of bye weeks with teams missing in action. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Seattle Seahawks as 8.5-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Bears

Moneyline: Raiders -155, Bears + 124

Opening point spread: -3

Opening point total: 40

