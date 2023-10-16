Cowboys-Chargers MNF: open thread and gambling picks

Football is football so I’m sure most of you would watch Monday Night Football regardless of who’s playing, but the Week 6 edition gives Las Vegas Raiders fans even more reason to tune in as the Dallas Cowboys play at the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will air on ESPN at 5:15 p.m. PT.

For those looking to get some action on the game, DraftKings Sportsbooks has lines and prop bets available for tonight as the spread, total and money lines are listed below.

Spread: DAL -1.5

O/U: 50.5

DAL ML: -125

LAC ML: +105

For a few injury notes, the Cowboys nearly had their entire roster listed on the injury report with 19 players getting some sort of designation during the week. However, at the time of writing, only three players have defined statutes for tonight’s game as linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck/concussion) is out, defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring) is doubtful and guard Chuma Edoga (illness) is questionable.

As for the Chargers, they had a bye week to heal up but safety Alohi Gilman (heel), cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring) and tight end Donald Parham (wrist) are all doubtful. Also, defensive tackle Nick Williams is questionable.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.