Raiders Week 7 opponent: Coverage leading up to game against Chicago Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders play their seventh game Sunday at the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT. This is the place to check out our weekly coverage of the Week 7 game. Let’s start by getting to know the Bears:

Record:

The Bears are 1-5 after a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home Sunday.

Fields hurt:

Bears quarterback Justin Fields hurt his hand and couldn’t finish the game. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent finished the game. This is a storyline to monitor this week.

Mack trade piece:

The blockbuster Khalil Mack between the Raiders and the Bears in 2018 seems like a long time ago. This is the third time since the two teams will play since the trade and the first since the Bears shipped Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. The Bears still have a piece of the trade remaining. The Raiders package a second-round pick in 2020 with Mack in the big deal. The Bears ended up taking Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with the No. 43 pick. He has been a solid player for Chicago.

The Last meeting:

The last time these two teams met was October 10, 2021 when the Bears beat the Raiders 220-9. It will be remembered as Jon Gruden’s final game as Las Vegas’ coach. The next day, he resigned after an email scandal. This will be the Raiders’ first game in Chicago since Oct. 24, 2015 when the Bears won 22-20.