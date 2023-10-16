Silver Minings: AFC West roundup, Raiders pull within striking distance of Chiefs

Yesterday was a big win for the Las Vegas Raiders. They maintained pace with the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Denver Broncos on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys tonight on Monday Night Football. That gives the Raiders the biggest win on Sunday in the AFC West.

Kansas City Chiefs 19 Denver Broncos 8

Chiefs key stats:

QB Patrick Mahomes: 30/40, 306 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 6 rushes, 31 rushing yards

RB Isiah Pacheco: 16 carries, 62 yards, 6 catches, 36 receiving yards

TE Travis Kelce: 9 catches, 124 yards

WR Rashee Rice: 4 catches, 72 yards

S Justin Reid: 5 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 INT

DT Chris Jones: 4 total tackles, 1 sack

Broncos key stats:

QB Russell Wilson: 13/22, 95 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 4 rushes, 31 rushing yards

RB Jaleel McLaughlin: 7 carries, 30 yards, 2 catches, 12 yards

WR Courtland Sutton: 4 catches, 46 yards, 1 TD

WR Jerry Jeudy: 3 catches, 14 yards

LB Alex Singleton: 11 total tackles

CB Ja’Quan McMillan: 7 total tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD

This game was weirdly dominated by the Chiefs. The Broncos’ offense continues to be a mess as they didn’t score until their second to last possession of the game and Wilson still looks like he forgot how to play football. However, Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense never could pull away and slam the door completely shut like they’ve been able to do in the past. The quarterback hasn’t been as sharp as he’s been in the past, exemplified by the fact Pro Football Focus has credited him with as many ‘turnover-worthy plays’ (nine) as ‘big-time throws’ (nine).

AFC West Standings

Kansas City 5-1 (Point differential: +59) Las Vegas 3-3 (-31) Los Angels 2-2 (+6)* Denver 1-5 (-71)

*Chargers play the Cowboys tonight.

