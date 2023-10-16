Silver Minings: AFC West roundup, Raiders pull within striking distance of Chiefs

Yesterday was a big win for the Las Vegas Raiders. They maintained pace with the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Denver Broncos on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys tonight on Monday Night Football. That gives the Raiders the biggest win on Sunday in the AFC West.
Kansas City Chiefs 19 Denver Broncos 8
- QB Patrick Mahomes: 30/40, 306 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 6 rushes, 31 rushing yards
- RB Isiah Pacheco: 16 carries, 62 yards, 6 catches, 36 receiving yards
- TE Travis Kelce: 9 catches, 124 yards
- WR Rashee Rice: 4 catches, 72 yards
- S Justin Reid: 5 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 INT
- DT Chris Jones: 4 total tackles, 1 sack
- QB Russell Wilson: 13/22, 95 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 4 rushes, 31 rushing yards
- RB Jaleel McLaughlin: 7 carries, 30 yards, 2 catches, 12 yards
- WR Courtland Sutton: 4 catches, 46 yards, 1 TD
- WR Jerry Jeudy: 3 catches, 14 yards
- LB Alex Singleton: 11 total tackles
- CB Ja’Quan McMillan: 7 total tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD
This game was weirdly dominated by the Chiefs. The Broncos’ offense continues to be a mess as they didn’t score until their second to last possession of the game and Wilson still looks like he forgot how to play football. However, Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense never could pull away and slam the door completely shut like they’ve been able to do in the past. The quarterback hasn’t been as sharp as he’s been in the past, exemplified by the fact Pro Football Focus has credited him with as many ‘turnover-worthy plays’ (nine) as ‘big-time throws’ (nine).
AFC West Standings
- Kansas City 5-1 (Point differential: +59)
- Las Vegas 3-3 (-31)
- Los Angels 2-2 (+6)*
- Denver 1-5 (-71)
*Chargers play the Cowboys tonight.
In Other Raiders Links:
- What they’re saying after Raiders’ win: a few of the highlights from X/Twitter and the post-game press conferences.
- Las Vegas opens as favorites: DraftKings Sportsbook as the Silver and Black as an early field goal favorite in Chicago next Sunday.
- Raiders may have QB debate: “[Aidan] O’Connell started in Week 4 with Garoppolo out due to a concussion, but [Brian] Hoyer, a 15-year veteran, has remained the backup because McDaniels believes he’s better prepared at this point in his career to step in midgame if needed,” The Athletic’s Tashan Reed wrote. “So, with O’Connell inactive as the third emergency quarterback, Hoyer replaced Garoppolo to start the third quarter and went on to complete 6 of 10 passes for 102 yards.”
- McDaniels needs to win: “There have been whispers around the league that Josh McDaniels could be in trouble if Las Vegas doesn’t start winning, so this team is in win-now mode,” via Dianna Russini of The Athletic. “Look for Las Vegas to get into the pass rusher market after releasing Chandler Jones. And league sources say they are trying to trade receiver Hunter Renfrow, whom they have used minimally this season.”
Loading comments...