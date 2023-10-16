Raiders injury news: Jimmy Garoppolo gets good medical prognosis

In the grand scheme, the Las Vegas Raiders received good medical news regarding the health of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, coach Josh McDaniels said Monday morning.

McDaniels said tests at a local hospital Sunday showed that Garoppolo didn’t have any internal issues and that they “dodged a big bullet.”

“The prognosis is a lot better than it might otherwise have been,” McDaniels said.

Still, McDaniels said it is still to early to tell if Garoppolo will be able to play Sunday at the 1-5 Chicago Bears. McDaniels said Garoppolo is still going through medical tests on his back.

Garoppolo was hurt in the second quarter of the Raiders’ 21-17 home win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. He went to the hospital in an ambulance at halftime for testing.

NFL Media reported Monday morning Garoppolo could miss “a game or two.” The Raiders play at the Detroit Lions on Oct. 30 after the Bears’ game.

The report stated rookie Aidan O’Connell could be his replacement. Veteran Brian Hoyer has been the No. 2 quarterback all season and he played after Garoppolo was injured. However, O’Connell played in Week 4 when it was clear all week that Garoppolo wouldn’t play because of a concussion. So, that may be the plan again this week if Garoppolo can’t play.