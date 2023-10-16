Raiders-Bears Week 7: Justin Fields is doubtful

The schedule has been breaking very nicely for the Las Vegas Raiders and they get another opportunity to take advantage of it Sunday when they play the 1-5 Chicago Bears (kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PT).

The 3-3 Raiders, who have won two games straight games and are in a stretch with several winnable games against teams with poor offenses, appear to be getting yet another break with Bears’ starting quarterback Justin Fields listed as doubtful to play Sunday because of a dislocated thumb he suffered in a home loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Fields is having trouble gripping the football.

#Bears coach Matt Eberflus says QB Justin Fields is doubtful for this week with a dislocated thumb, but no overall timetable. "It's really going to come down to grip strength." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2023

With Fields likely out that means the Raiders are likely to face undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent on Sunday. Bagent, who went to tiny Shepard University in West Virginia, finished Sunday’s 19-13 defeat. Bagent completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards and had one interception against the Vikings.

So, it could be a contest between Bagent and Raiders’ rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell if Las Vegas starter Jimmy Garoppolo can’t play because of a back injury.

The Bears, who played without three running backs on Sunday, are dealing with several injuries.