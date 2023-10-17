Silver Minings: Most viral social-media influencers

The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base and it extends beyond the playing field.

Members of the Silver and Black are also popular off the field and that is displayed by players’ popularity on social media channels.

According to a recent study by Gambling.com, several Las Vegas players have strong followings on social media.

The Raider’s biggest social-media influencer, of course, is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to Gambling.com, he has a total social-media search volume (based off of several platforms) of more than 35 million.

Here are the rest of the Raiders top 10 social-media influencers in order: wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs, receiver Hunter Renfrow, defensive end Isaac Rochell, receiver Jakobi Myers, defensive end Maxx Crosby, tight end Michael Mayer, quarterback Aidan O’Connell and defensive end Tyree Wilson.

In other Raiders news;