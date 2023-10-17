Raiders trade talk: Brian Burns among pass-rushers who could fit

There have been recent reports the Las Vegas Raiders are interested in trading for a pass-rusher before the October 31 NFL trade deadline.

It makes sense. Star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby has received little pass-rush assistance, for the most part, this season. Big-money veteran Chandler Jones was released and No. 7 overall pick Tyree Wilson has been slow to develop. The reports state the Raiders are offering current players in return. So, that probably means they want to protect future draft picks.

Let’s look at some potential trade targets (presented in alphabetical order):

Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles:

He’d be a bargain addition. He isn’t playing much on the Eagles’ stacked defensive line. He had 21.5 sacks spanning 2017-21. Not a splash addition, but he could help. He’s a free agent at the end of the year. So, he wouldn’t cost much all considering.

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers:

He’s the headliner here and might be one of the best veterans who would be potentially available regardless of position. He would likely cost a high-draft pick in addition to a player. Also he is a pending free agent who wants a big deal. Do the Raiders want two big-money pass-rushers plus Wilson plus Jones’ dead money? That’s a lot of resources at one spot. He could be franchised, but then there’s the Josh Jacobs’ franchise question. Lots of variables here, but Burns is a hell of a player.

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings:

He could easily be traded. He is a free agent who will want a big deal, so the Raiders would have to figure if he’s worth being a rental or a long-term addition. The price is going to have to be right.

Carl Lawson, New York Jets:

He’s in the Barnett category. He’s not playing much, but he has some ability. He has 27 sacks in six NFL seasons. Lawson is a free agent after the season, so he’d be pretty cheap.

Chase Young, Washington Commanders:

He’s a talented player who has dealt with injuries. He’s a free agent, so the price may be interesting. The Commanders may want a draft pick instead of a player in return for Young.

Who Raiders could offer in trade (presented in most likely order):

Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver:

Renfrow, who is reportedly being shopped by the Raiders, has been buried for most of the season. He has a nice resume, so any team looking for a slot receiver could have interest. But he also comes with a big price tag.

Andre James, center:

He’s a free agent. But not sure he would command much interest.

Josh Jacobs, running back:

He hasn’t been as productive this season as last and he may be in his final season with the Raiders. But he is also expensive for the rest of the season for any team interest. But if the Raiders acquire a pass-rusher that means they think they would be a contender. Would trading Jacobs keep them a contender? If Jacobs is traded, I would think it would be for a draft pick if the Raiders felt they were out of the playoff race.

Bilal Nichols, defensive tackle:

See James.

Amik Robertson, cornerback:

He’s a free agent as well. Teams are always looking for cornerback depth. I could see teams asking for starting slot cornerback Nate Hobbs in front of Robertson. Not sure the Raiders would bite.

Conclusion:

There are lot of moving parts involved and depending on who the target is, there are challenges. Making a worthwhile deal may not be easy for the Raiders to finalize, but it’s definitely worth exploring.