Raiders Film Breakdown: Brian Hoyer’s 48-yard pass to Tre Tucker

The Las Vegas Raiders are struggling to put points on the board this season. They are struggling in the red zone, scoring touchdowns in 41% of their red zone possessions. The issue is that they are eighth in the NFL in red zone opportunities.

One of the issues to combat struggles in the red zone is explosive plays. If you can score without depending on going inside the 20, it can help alleviate some of the scoring issues. However, The Raiders last in explosive plays as well.

Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled to throw downfield. It has left the passing offense dependent on dinking and dunking down the field. It hasn't been working without the explosive plays.

When Brian Hoyer entered the game after Garoppolo's injury instantly, there was a difference. On his first drive, Hoyer connected with Tre Tucker for a 48-yard reception that was the Raiders' longest play of the season.

Below is a one-play breakdown of this exact connection. It was a great read by Hoyer to manipulate the safeties. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts: