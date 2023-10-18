Raiders-Bears Week 7: Andrew Billings playing well

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their Week 7 game at the Chicago Bears on Sunday (10 a.m. PT kickoff), one of the players they need to account for his defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

Billings, of course, is familiar to the Raiders. He departed the team for Chicago in free agency this offseason and he is having a strong season for the Bears.

He signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with $2.31 million guaranteed with the Bears this offseason.

What a signing Andrew Billings was man — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) October 6, 2023

Billings, in his sixth NFL season, spent the 2022 season in Las Vegas and started 14 games. He had 39 tackles last season. He has 11 tackles so far for the Bears and he has started all six games and has two tackles for loss.

The Raiders probably could use Billings in 2023. They haven’t gotten a lot of help from their defensive tackles this season and the position will likely be at the top of a long list of needs in the offseason.