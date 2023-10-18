 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Offense lacking throughout NFL

Points and quarterback play is sagging around league

By Bill Williamson
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders’ offense
One of the biggest frustrations for the Las Vegas Raiders during their 3-3 start is their offense.

Head coach Josh McDaniels’ unit has been inconsistent and hasn’t score more than 19 points in any game this season. The Raiders’ offense is averaging 16.3 points a game. While that is not great, the truth is Las Vegas’ offense isn’t the only group that is struggling this season.

According to the Associated Press, scoring by offenses so far this season is is down. The 32 NFL offenses are averaging 20.62 points a game through the first six weeks of the season. It’s s the second lowest output in the in the league during the past 10 seasons.

So, while the Raiders’ offense is frustrating, fans can take solace that they aren’t alone.

