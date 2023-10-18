 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders poll: What to do with Hunter Renfrow?

Should Las Vegas trade forgotten slot wide receiver

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders
Hunter Renfrow
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

This is a trend.

Hunter Renfrow is just not a part of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense this season. Sure, it can always change, but there doesn’t seem to be any evidence that is going to happen. The coaching staff is simply not getting Renfrow involved. Early in the season, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels said it was just the way the game was dictated.

But it’s been six games and Renfrow, isn’t part of the offense. In a 21-17 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Renfrow, who is carrying a $13.1 million salary-cap number, played seven offensive snaps and had no targets. Renfrow has six catches on nine targets this season.

In 2021, with the previous coaching staff, Renfrow made the Pro Bowl after he had 103 catches on 128 targets.

He impressed McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler enough that they gave the 2019 fifth-round pick a contract extension before last season. Renfrow was injured last season and he had 36 catches in 10 games.

There have been rumors since early in the offseason that the Raiders are shopping Renfrow and the reports are persisting that the team is offering the slot receiver leading up to the October 31 trade deadline.

What do you think the Raiders should do? Should they just cut bait on him since they don’t use him or should they figure it out and starting using this weapon.

Poll

Should Raiders trade wide receiver Hunter Renfrow?

view results
  • 51%
    Might as well at this point
    (263 votes)
  • 48%
    No, figure out a way to get him involved
    (248 votes)
511 votes total Vote Now

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...