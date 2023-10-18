Raiders-Bears: Tyson Bagent not a mystery to everyone

The question around the NFL this week is “who is Tyson Bagent?”

Bagent is on pace to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders for the Chicago Bears. Chicago starting quarterback Justin Fields has a dislocated thumb he suffered in Week 6 and the Minnesota Vikings and is doubtful to face the 3-3 Raiders.

That sets the stage for Bagent, an undrafted rookie from tiny Shepard University, to start against the Raiders.

While Bagent, who finished the game against the Vikings and completed 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards and an interception, in an unknown to most, some of the Raiders have some experience against him. Bagent shined in the Senior Bowl for the American team. He completed 17 of 22 passes for 124 yards.

One of his few blemishes in the game when he was intercepted by Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennet near the goal line. Bennett, of course, became a fourth-round draft pick of the Raiders and was a starter until last week. Bennett played for Raiders’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who was the coach of the National team at the Senior Bowl.

So, while there isn’t much film on Bagent, Graham and Bennett have some experience against him heading into the game.

Will it help? Can’t hurt.