Raiders injury news: Jimmy Garoppolo not practicing Wednesday

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting their preparations for Sunday’s Week 7 game at the Chicago Bears (10 a.m. PT kickoff) without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the practice field.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Garoppolo won’t work Wednesday. Garoppolo departed Sunday’s 21-17 win over the New England Patriots with a back injury. Wednesday, McDaniels said there are no updates on Garoppolo’s status for Sunday’s game.

The coach also didn’t say whether veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell would start against the Bears if Garoppolo can’t play.

Garoppolo had tests at a local hospital Sunday that showed he didn’t have any internal issues and that they “dodged a big bullet.”

NFL Media reported Monday that O’Connell could be his replacement. Hoyer has been the No. 2 quarterback all season and he played after Garoppolo was injured and helped secure the win. However, O’Connell played in Week 4 when it was clear all week that Garoppolo wouldn’t play because of a concussion. So, that may be the plan again this week if Garoppolo can’t play.

McDaniels wasn’t happy that O’Connell, a fourth-round pick from Purdue, committed three turnovers against the Chargers. Clearly, the team has a plan if Garoppolo can’t play, but the team will probably not say much until it has to.

Meanwhile, McDaniels said starting Raiders’ slot cornerback won’t practice Wednesday, either. He has missed three straight games with an ankle injury.

This is looking like it could be a battle of backup quarterbacks. Chicago starting quarterback is doubtful to play with a dislocated thumb and he is not practicing Wednesday. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent would then start for the 1-3 Bears.