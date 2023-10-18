Raiders roster moves: Tyler Hall to active roster, Roderic Teamer to injured reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders made a roster move Wednesday as they placed safety/special teams player Roderic Teamer and signed cornerback Tyler Hall to the 53-man roster.

In addition, tight end John Samuel Shenker was signed to the practice squad as the team prepares for a Week 7 game at the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PT Sunday.

Teamer injured his hamstring Sunday during Las Vegas’ 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. He will have to miss, at least, four games. Thus, he will be next eligible to play Nov. 19 at the Miami Dolphins for the 3-3 Raiders. Teamer has played in all six games this season and has five tackles.

Hall has been elevated from the practice squad for games this season, appearing in three games. He has eight tackles. He will has a chance to play at slot cornerback again if Nate Hobbs misses his fourth straight game Sunday. Hobbs didn’t practice Wednesday because of his lingering ankle injury.