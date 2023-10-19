Silver and Black Pride’s Week 7 Pick’em competition: Raiders shoot for 3 in a row

Week 7 against the Chicago Bears gives the Las Vegas Raiders an opportunity to do something they’ve only done once since Josh McDaniels took over as the Raiders’ head coach; own a record above .500. And that one occasion happened with the Raiders started 1-0 at the beginning of this season, so they haven’t been above that mark outside of September.

The odds are in Las Vegas’ favor as DraftKings Sportsbook—the sponsor of Silver and Black Pride’s Pick’em competition—has the Silver and Black as a field goal favorite on the road in Chicago.

DraftKings also has lines and prop bets available for this weekend’s entire slate of games, a few notables being the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Detroit Lions as a three-point favorite and the Miami Dolphins taking on the Philadelphia Eagles as slight underdogs on Sunday Night Football.

As for our competition, below is a look at where the writers stand after Week 5.

Bill Williamson 63-30 (68%) Matt Holder 61-32 (66%) Ray Aspuria 59-33 (64%)

I’m not going to lie, it was a rough week for your boy. Not only did I go a pedestrian 9-6 which was the worst performance among the writers, but also Bill killed it with 12 correct picks and took the lead by two games. I’ve got some making up to do this week, especially since Ray is now on my tail after going 11-4. I need a big bounce back in Week 7 to avoid staying out of last place!

Community Standings

1. Chrome&Onyx 66-27

t2. Dirty Harry 64-29

t2. Sci-Town MA Raiders 64-29

t2. Wjdb#1972 64-29

5. Knoxian 63-30

t6. dafe2cat 62-31

t6. RaiderFan 62-31

t6. Duckman82 62-31

t6. SacBomber03 62-31

t6. 21Lefty21 62-31

Week 6 Top Pickers

t1. Chrome&Onyx 11-4

t1. Knoxian 11-4

t1. dafe2cat 11-4

t1. RaiderFan 11-4

t5. Dirty Harry 10-5

t5. Sci-Town MA Raiders 10-5

t5. Wjdb#1972 10-5

t5. Duckman82 10-5

t5. SacBomber03 10-5

Chrome&Onyx stayed hot this week as one of the top pickers with an impressive 11-4 performance. That gives him/her a two-pick lead over the rest of the competition as we near the halfway point of the season. Also, shoutouts to Knoxian, dafe2cat and RaiderFan for also getting 11 winners.

Considering all of the upsets that happened this past weekend, the group as a whole did pretty well with 11 people (including writers) cracking double-digit correct picks. Also, I believe this is the first time this season that a writer has the most correct picks so it really was big week from Bill.

Best of luck to everyone! Don’t forget to make your picks and may your picks be good!