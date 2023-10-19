5 potential trade partners for Hunter Renfrow: Could a reunion with Derek Carr be on the horizon?

With the NFL’s trade deadline steadily approaching on Halloween, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is reportedly on the trade block.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote last week that the Raiders have been shopping Renfrow, and Russini noted that the team has minimally used him this season. Her claim was reinforced during last week’s game against the Patriots as the five-year pro took seven of Las Vegas’ 70 offensive snaps while rookie receiver Tre Tucker was in for 22 plays.

Renfrow has only had six receptions for 59 yards this season and is coming off of a disappointing, injury-plagued 2022 campaign where he logged just 36 grabs, 330 yards and two touchdowns. However, he’s only a couple of years removed from a 103-catch, 1,038-yard and nine-touchdown performance that resulted in a Pro Bowl bid. He’s also under contract through 2024, so the 2019 fifth-round pick does still hold some trade value.

But, who might be willing to strike a deal with the Silver and Black for Renfrow? And what can they offer?

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints could be interested in reuniting Renfrow with Derek Carr as those two proved to have good chemistry with the Raiders over the last four years. Michael Thomas currently serves as New Orleans' primary slot receiver but has a long injury history, suggesting he can’t be relied upon to stay healthy during the team’s playoff push. Also, Thomas doesn’t have the same burst he used to have after suffering several lower-body injuries over the last few years and isn’t the yards-after-catch threat Renfrow can be.

That being said, the Saints do have a couple of young up-and-coming wideouts in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, so their interest level in another pass-catcher might be low. Also, they’re consistently over the cap which could be a roadblock for a deal.

What Saints can offer: 2024 4th-round pick, 3 2024 5th-round picks (1 normal and 2 compensatory), 2024 6th-round pick

Carolina Panthers

Ever since the trade rumors started with Renfrow, the Carolina Panthers have been a popular destination for the South Carolina native. Not only would he get to return home—or as close as possible—but the Panthers have one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL and need to get Bryce Young a pass-catcher who can create separation. They also don’t have a first-round pick this year after trading it for Young, so they have limited options when it comes to adding talent out wide.

However, Adam Thielen has been the Panthers’ best and most consistent pass-catcher this season, and he primarily operates in the slot and is under contract through 2025. Also, they just spent a second-round pick on Jonathan Mingo, who projects best as an inside receiver.

What Panthers can offer: EDGE Brian Burns, 2024 4th-round pick (own), 2 2024 5th-round picks (TEN and SF), 2024 6th-round pick (ARZ)

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are in a very similar spot as Carolina. Arizona won’t be in the playoff picture this year and desperately need some help out wide. Their top target this season, Marquise Brown, is an impending free agent, and 2021 second-round pick Rondale Moore has been a bit of a disappointment so far. Moore has been injured and rather unproductive during the majority of his time in the desert, missing 12 games and averaging just under 35 receiving yards per outing so far.

A potential holdup in this deal is that the Cardinals might be looking for a bigger body/contested-catch threat out wide. They already have a few smaller/slot-type receivers and could be reluctant to give up draft capital to add another player who fits that profile.

What they can offer: RT Kelvin Beachum, LB/EDGE Zaven Collins, 2 2024 4th-round picks (normal and compensatory), 3 5th-round picks (own, HOU and PHI)

Cleveland Browns

Does anyone remember how the 2017 College Football Playoff Championship game ended? In case you forgot, a two-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Renfrow lifted the Clemson Tigers above the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now, that connection could reunite in Cleveland to help the 3-2 Browns make a playoff run. Elijah Moore currently serves as the team’s slot receiver, but he’s been rather inefficient with 0.89 yards per route run on the inside, per Pro Football Focus, which ranks 44th out of 62 qualifiers at the position.

However, Moore is more dynamic than Renfrow is as the Browns also use the Ole Miss product in the running game, as he’s toted the rock eight times this year. Also, they had to give up draft capital for him this offseason, and might not want to invest more into the position seeing as they’re only five games into Moore’s tenure with the club.

What they can offer: OT James Hudson, 2024 5th-round pick (CAR), 2 6th-round picks (HOU and BAL)

Chicago Bears

The Raiders and Chicago Bears play each other this Sunday so keep an eye out to see if Dave Ziegler and Ryan Poles start chatting it up during the pre-game. Chicago needs help at wide receiver and while it currently has Darnell Mooney operating out of the slot, Mooney’s contract expires at the end of the year. So, they could trade for Renfrow to get ahead on that offseason need, and give Justin Fields a second wideout who can create separation along with DJ Moore.

The problem is, similar to the Cardinals, the Bears could be in the market for a bigger receiver to replace what the recently traded Chase Claypool was supposed to bring to the team. Also, they’re more likely to be sellers at the deadline than buyers.

What they can offer: CB Jaylon Johnson, DT Andrew Billings, 2 2024 4th-round picks (own and PHI), 2024 5th-round pick