Jaguars-Saints TNF: open thread and gambling picks

We get to watch an old friend on Thursday Night Football this week as Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT and the game will air on Amazon Prime.

For those looking to get some action on tonight's contest, lines and prop bets are listed below.

Spread: NO -2

O/U: 40

NO ML: -130

JAX ML: +110

For a few injury notes, the Saints have ruled five players out; tight end Juwan Johnson (calf), defensive back J.T. Gray (hamstring), offensive tackle Landon Young (hip), offensive lineman James Hurst (ankle) and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (concussion). Linebacker Demario Davis (knee), cornerback Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (foot) are listed as questionable. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, New Orleans will be getting running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring) back tonight.

As for the Jaguars, cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (back), wide receiver Zay Jones (knee) and offensive tackle Walker Little (knee) have all been ruled out while guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) is questionable. Per head coach Doug Pederson via ESPN’s Ed Werder, Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (knee) is expected to play tonight pending a pregame workout.

