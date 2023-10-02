MNF Seahawks-Giants: open thread and gambling picks

Week 4 in the NFL wraps up with a battle between two reigning playoff teams on Monday Night Football, the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants. Both teams are also in need of a win to keep pace in this year’s playoff picture as the game will kick off at 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN.

For those interested in getting some skin in the game, head on over to DraftKings Sportsbook as DraftKings has plenty of odds and prop bets for tonight’s contest and the season as a whole. Below are a few of the lines for this evening.

Spread: SEA -2

O/U: 47

SEA ML: -130

NYG ML: +110

For a few injury notes on the Seahawks, about half of their team was on the injury report this week as cornerbacks Tre Brown and Artie Burns have been ruled out already. The following players are listed as doubtful; cornerback Coby Bryant and offensive tackle Charles Cross. Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, tight ends Will Dissly and Noah Fant, linebacker Derick Hall and center Evan Brown are all questionable.

As for the Giants, left tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley will miss the game, while tight end Daniel Bellinger, defensive tackle DJ Davidson, defensive end Azeez Ojulari and guard Ben Bredeson are listed as ‘unspecified’.

