Raiders Week 5 opponent: Coverage leading up to game against Green Bay Packers

The Las Vegas Raiders play their fifth game Sunday and and second straight home prime-time game as they host the Green Bay Packers and first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT. This is the place to check out our weekly coverage of the Week 4 game. Let’s start by getting to know the Packers:

Record:

The Packers are 2-2 after a 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions at home Thursday night. So, Green Bay enter the Las Vegas game with plenty of rest.

Reunion:

This is the first meeting between the two teams since the March, 2022 blockbuster trade that sent star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders and 2022 first (No. 22) and second-round picks (No. 53) to Green Bay. Those picks became starting linebacker Quay Walker (a strong tackler) at No. 22. The second-round pick was part of a trade package used to draft starting wide receiver Christian Watson at No. 34. Adams has been a star for the Raiders.

The Raiders last three home games (against 49ers, Chiefs and Steelers) were dominated by opposing fans. Next up, the best traveling fans in sports. What can go wrong? pic.twitter.com/BkbFhv9J0j — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) September 25, 2023

Allegiant takeover?

Raiders homes have turned into big parties for the opposing team’s fan as illustrated by many, many Steelers fans in the stands in Week 3. The Packers travel extremely well. Expect more of the same this week.

The Last meeting:

The Packers beat the Raiders in Green Bay in 2019, 42-24. The Packers have beaten the Raiders eight straight times, including three times on the road. The last time the Raiders beat the Packers was in 1987 when they were based in Los Angeles.