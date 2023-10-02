Silver Minings: Week 4 AFC West roundup, Broncos pull off a huge comeback

Week 4 was a tough one for the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did they lose a tough AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but also the rest of the division won. Below is a look at how the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs fared Sunday.

Denver Broncos 31 Chicago Bears 28

Key Stats:

QB Russell Wilson: 21/28, 223 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

RB Jaleel McLaughlin: 7 carries, 72 yards, 3 catches, 32 yards, 1 receiving TD

WR Jerry Jeudy: 3 catches, 52 yards

WR Courtland Sutton: 3 catches, 27 yards TD

EDGE Jonathan Cooper: 5 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 fumble return TD

EDGE Nik Bonitto: 4 total tackles, 2.5 sacks

A week after suffering an embarrassing blowout loss, the Broncos were staring another one in the face down 28-7 with about 20 minutes of game time to play. But they managed to put together a fourth-quarter rally and got some help from a terrible decision from Matt Eberflus to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking a 35-yard field goal for a three-point lead. Denver went down and put one between the uprights on their corresponding drive and ended the game with an interception of Justin Fields, who played well with a stat line of 28/35, 335 yards and four touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs 23 New York Jets 20

Key stats:

QB Patrick Mahomes: 18/30, 203 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 7 carries, 51 rushing yards

RB Isiah Pacheco: 20 carries, 115 yards, 1 rushing TD, 3 catches, 43 yards

TE Travis Kelce: 6 catches, 60 yards

TE Noah Gray: 1 catch, 34 yards, 1 TD

DT Chris Jones: 3 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 QB hits

S Mike Edwards: 4 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 PD

This one ended up being a lot closer than expected as the Chiefs jumped out to an early lead but a couple of mistakes by Mahomes allowed Zach Wilson and the Jets to tie the game in the third quarter. But Kansas City ended up buckling down and was just good enough to bring home the ‘W’. It was death by a thousand cuts for Wilson and New York.

AFC West standings

Kansas City 3-1 (Point differential: +41) Los Angeles 2-2 (+6) Las Vegas 1-3 (-39) Denver 1-3 (-50)

