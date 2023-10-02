Raiders injury news: Jimmy Garoppolo still in concussion protocol

There may be some question about the availability of Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the second straight week.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday morning that Garoppolo remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Garoppolo suffered a concussion in Week 3 in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garoppolo was ruled out of the Raiders’ Week 4 24-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. Garoppolo didn’t practice Wednesday, but did work on a limited basis both Thursday and Saturday. Still, he has to be cleared through the protocol before being cleared to play.

The good news is the Raiders have an extra day this week as they host the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.

McDaniels also noted that when Garoppolo does return, he will remain the starting quarterback, which is no surprise. Rookie Aidan O’Connell played Sunday and predictably, he had mixed results. He lost two of three fumbles and threw an interception at the goal line in the final minutes as the Raiders were primed to tie the game. O’Connell, a fourth-round pick from Purdue, completed 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards.