From Vann McElroy to Rod Martin to Tyrone Wheatley there has been some special non-star Raiders

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, and I’m saying it know: One of my favorite things about covering the Las Vegas Raiders is diving into the history of this storied franchise.

The 1970s Oakland Raiders are are the coolest, most bad-ass collection of professional athletes I’ve ever seen and that will never change.

So, when we get the chance to dive into the history of the franchise, it puts a smile on my face. That was the case this week in our Tuesday community question. This week’s question was what under-the-radar player in Raiders history was your favorite.

Of course, we got a lot of great answers with players from several eras remembered. Here are some of your responses:

Thanks again for your thoughts.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines and we have another community question for you Tuesday.

Cheers and happy weekend.