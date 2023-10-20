Raiders-Bears best prop bets: Battle of the backups

With Jimmy Garoppolo getting ruled out and Justin Fields being doubtful for this Week 7 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears, it’s looking like we’re going to be in for a backup quarterback battle on Sunday. That significantly impacts this week’s prop bets as the game will likely be a defensive battle.

Kickoff is at 10:00 a.m. PT and will air on Fox. Below is a look at Silver and Black Pride’s best prop bets for the matchup and all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Bears Best Prop Bets

Bears, Under 16.5 points (+105)

Starting a backup quarterback who is a rookie undrafted free agent making his first career start and is a Division II product isn’t ideal. On top of that, Chicago’s starting running back is on injured reserve, their backup is recovering from a concussion and the third-stringer is battling a hamstring injury. Oh, and for good measure, the Bears’ offensive line is beat up and just isn’t good this season. Maxx Crosby and the boys should have a field day on Sunday and the under has the higher payout for a nice little cherry on top.

Cole Kmet, Over 34.5 receiving yards (-110)

While everything said above holds true, I can see Tyson Bagent leaning on his tight end as a security blanket, especially if he’s facing a lot of pressure and looking for a checkdown. Las Vegas also likes to play a lot of “bend but don’t break” coverages where they’ll give up the dink and dunk passes. Kmet has also had over 35 yards in four out of six games, and while he’s coming off of a nine-yard performance, I’d expect the Bears to gameplan some easy throws to the tight end early on to help Bagent get into a rhythm. Plus, if the Raiders can take an early lead, the volume of passing plays should be there.

1st Quarter total, Under 6.5 points (+120)

I think this will be a pretty low-scoring game in general as we’re looking at two backup quarterbacks facing each other. That also means both teams could start the game pretty slow and it might take a few drives for the offenses to get going. So, I’ll take a little juice with the bigger payout and say no touchdowns get scored in the first 15 minutes of game time.