While the Las Vegas Raiders are focused on the Chicago Bears, business is being discussed behind the scenes. Tom Brady and Mark Davis are working to close a deal that would allow him to become minority owner of the franchise. The deal is close to being finished, but owners are still having issues with the deal.

One of those owners is Jim Irsay. He is one of the seven owners of the finance committee. It was confirmed that Brady is getting 10% of the team in the purchase. However, according to the Boston Globe, the committee wants to make sure it is for a fair price.

“We’re trying to work it through. The number just has to be a reasonable number for purchase from Tom, is the only thing. If reasonable value says that 10 percent should be $525 million, you cant pay $175 million.”

Brady broadcasting games for Fox in 2024 is also holding the deal back. The next time the owners will get a chance to vote is in December.

