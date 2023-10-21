 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders-Bears predictions

Who do you got this week?

By Bill Williamson
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Tyson Bagent
Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

It’s Saturday again and it’s time to talk about our predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week, Week 7, of course, your Raiders visit the Chicago Bears with a 10 a.m. PT kickoff set for Sunday.

This is yet another great opportunity for the Silver and Black as look to win their third-straight game to improve to 4-3 and move past .500 for the first time this season. It’s a golden opportunity as they play a dreadful 1-5 Bears’ team that is really banged up and are expected to be playing without starting quarterback Justin Fields, because of a dislocated thumb. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who went to tiny Shepard University in West Virginia, is set to start for the first time.

To say this is a winnable game for the Raiders would surely be an understatement.

Here’s my prediction: Raiders 23, Bears 9.

Now, it’s your turn. What’s your prediction?

