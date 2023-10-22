Raiders-Bears recap: What a brutal loss

As he began his NFL RedZone coverage Sunday morning, terrific host Scott Hanson said the Las Vegas Raiders were “sneaky good.”

Doubt Hanson will say that again next week. The Raiders were embarrassed by the woeful Chicago Bears in a resounding 30-12 defeat.

Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records: The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-4. The Chicago Bears are 2-5.

What it means:

This was a bad one, folks, and we’ve seen some bad Raiders’ losses. the Bears started undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, from tiny Shepard University in West Virginia, and whipped the Raiders all day long. The Raiders didn’t look very good in their back-to-back wins over the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots in the past two weeks and this loss shows that the Raiders are, indeed, not a winning football team these days.

Turning point:

The Raiders had a chance to take a 3-0 lead on their first drive, but they missed a field goal and it went down hill from there. It was all Bears on Sunday.

Injury report:

Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson apparently suffered a pre-game groin injury, but he did play. In the second quarter, linebacker Divine Deablo went down with an ankle injury and he did not finish the game. He was replaced by Luke Masterson and then Kana’i Mauga. Running back Josh Jacobs had an apparent hip injury in the third quarter, but he returned. Linebacker Robert Spillane was checked for a concussion in the third quarter, but he returned.

What’s next: The Raiders play at the 5-2 Detroit Lions on Monday. Kickoff is 5:15 p.m. PT.