Raiders vs. Bears: How to watch, kickoff, TV schedule, streaming, betting odds and more

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a critical stretch of their season with several winnable games before the schedule toughness just before Thanksgiving.

If the Raiders are going to be legitimate playoff threats in the AFC, they must take advantage of this stretch. Losing in Chicago (the Bears have lost 10 straight home games, which is the longest current such streak in the league) is not an option. So, buckle up.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

Records: The Raiders are 3-3, the Bears are 1-5.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. PT

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin.

Location: Solider Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Weather: It is supposed to be a high 54 with mostly sunny skies. A nice Midwest Sunday.

Betting: Raiders -3, 37.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

