Silver Minings: Davante Adams not going anywhere

Dating back to the offseason, it’s been assumed for a while that the Las Vegas Raiders won’t trade All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that assumption yesterday.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have informed teams around the NFL that they are not trading Davante Adams before the Oct. 31 deadline, regardless of how unhappy the star receiver is with the offense, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote.

“The Raiders have made it clear to teams that they are not interested in moving on from Adams, even if the All-Pro is open to a trade, according to sources. ... Adams publicly discussed his frustration over his role in the Raiders offense last week, fueling speculation across the NFL that Las Vegas might wind up trading him.

“...Other teams already have contemplated trading for Adams in recent days and weeks, according to sources. Adams acknowledged his frustration Wednesday after being targeted a total of just nine times over the Raiders’ last two games. He said that despite Las Vegas recording victories in both games, he believes the more the offense utilizes him, the better chance the Raiders have to succeed.”