Silver Minings: Davante Adams not going anywhere

Dating back to the offseason, it’s been assumed for a while that the Las Vegas Raiders won’t trade All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that assumption yesterday.
“The Las Vegas Raiders have informed teams around the NFL that they are not trading Davante Adams before the Oct. 31 deadline, regardless of how unhappy the star receiver is with the offense, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote.
“The Raiders have made it clear to teams that they are not interested in moving on from Adams, even if the All-Pro is open to a trade, according to sources. ... Adams publicly discussed his frustration over his role in the Raiders offense last week, fueling speculation across the NFL that Las Vegas might wind up trading him.
“...Other teams already have contemplated trading for Adams in recent days and weeks, according to sources. Adams acknowledged his frustration Wednesday after being targeted a total of just nine times over the Raiders’ last two games. He said that despite Las Vegas recording victories in both games, he believes the more the offense utilizes him, the better chance the Raiders have to succeed.”
So, the wideout isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and we’ll see how many targets he gets today with Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Chicago Bears.
In Other Raiders’ links:
- Jimmy Garoppolo expected back next week: “Garoppolo is dealing with what was described by sources as overall back soreness,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported. “Garoppolo has not been placed on injured reserve, and head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters [of] the team has said he ”dodged a big bullet.” There is a real chance Garoppolo is back next week, missing just one start.”
- Who is Tyson Bagent?: Get more info on the Bears from SB Nation’s Windy City Gridiron, including what to expect from their undrafted rookie free-agent quarterback, who will be making his first NFL start.
- Area of concern for today’s game: “Las Vegas must stop rolling snake eyes in red zone; DJ Moore is a weapon for Chicago, regardless of quarterback,” writes Silver and Black Pride’s Ray Aspuria, highlighting a few potential trouble spots for the Silver and Black.
- Maxx Crosby, Robert Spillane lead ‘blue collar’ defense: “Spillane is my guy,” Crosby said via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “He is a damn maniac. I appreciate every bit of him. He shows up every day with enthusiasm and those are the kinds of guys you want around the locker room and on the practice field.”
