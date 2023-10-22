Raiders-Bears what they’re saying: Fire Josh McDaniels trends during miserable loss

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has hit a new low.

Coming into this Week 7 contest, McDaniels and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus were seen as two of the leading candidates to be the first head coach fired in the NFL this season. Well, those odds will likely tilt in favor of McDaniels—just not in his favor—as Eberflus’ Bears crew demolished the Raiders with a rookie undrafted free-agent quarterback from a Division II school leading the way.

Las Vegas’ 30-12 loss in the Windy City has seemingly pushed Radier Nation over the edge as ‘Fire McDaniels’ was trending on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, during the game. Granted, this isn’t the first time that’s happened, but the combination of suffering an embarrassing loss to a 1-5 team and the decision to start Brian Hoyer blowing up in his face, the fan base’s requests for the coach’s removal feel even louder.

Below are a few examples from X and quotes from the post-game press conferences.

This petition was created a few weeks ago and has gained some steam today. At the time of writing, they’re three-quarters of the way toward the goal...

Where does this loss rank among McDaniels’ worst?

- Losing to Baker Mayfield after being on the team for less than a week.

- Losing to Jeff Saturday.

- Losing to Tyson Bangent

- Blowing multiple double digit leads.

- Hand picking Jimmy

- Starting Hoyer#FireMcDaniels — Raider Dave (@LVRaider_81) October 22, 2023

I appreciate the creativity on this one.

McDaniels’ rationale on his QB decisions.

McDaniels wanted to go with veteran Hoyer in hopes of a “clean” game. Won’t second-guess himself and didn’t consider switching to O’Connell at halftime. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 22, 2023

Not his fault, no, it couldn’t be........

McDaniels disagreed with suggestion that his team wasn’t prepared. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 22, 2023

They look like they just got back from a funeral.

Needless to say, not a happy group of @Raiders leaving Solider Field. pic.twitter.com/4rgHj12TWi — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 22, 2023

Just remember, while you’re upset Monday morning at work because the Raiders suffered an embarrassing loss and want to see a change at head coach, Mark Davis is going to be partying it up and celebrating back-to-back WBNA Championships!

I said it before. Doesn't hurt McDaniels or Ziegler that Aces are doing so well. Mark Davis will be dancing again at the parade tomorrow. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 22, 2023

I mean, look at those moves!

Live look at Davante Adams!

Davante Adams in the Raiders locker room after this loss pic.twitter.com/lMacDT1h75 — RaiderRamble.com™ (@TheRaiderRamble) October 22, 2023

A different tune to the plunge this week.

Lots of bad, ain’t a lot of good right now.

The Las Vegas Raiders are the most unserious team in the NFL right now.



Throw out the records.



They started a 38-year-old QB who has thrown 1 TD pass in 4 years, their starting CB made a business decision in the 1st half, and they have a head coach whose worst losses in the… — Moe Moton (@MoeMoton) October 22, 2023

I’ll leave you with one last fire McDaniels post!