Raiders open as 7.5-point underdogs in Week 8 vs. the Detriot Lions

The Las Vegas Raiders are back under 500 with a loss to the Chicago Bears. The 30-12 loss has fans ready to clean house, with the Raiders having their worst performance of the season.

Brian Hoyer didn’t play well, with a passer rating of 37.1. He threw a pick-six that put the game out of hand. If Garoppolo can’t go this week, we should expect to see Aidan O’Connell.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 8 action, with the Raiders opening as 7.5-point underdogs at home against the Detroit Lions next Monday with an O/U of 45.

Week 8 has a full slate of games with no teams on a bye. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Miami Dolphins as 11.5-point favorites over the New England Patriots.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Lions

Moneyline: Raiders +280, Lions -355

Opening point spread: -7.5

Opening point total: 45

