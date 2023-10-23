Raiders Week 8 opponent: Coverage leading up to game against Detroit Lions

The Las Vegas Raiders played their eighth game Monday night at the Detroit Lions and lost 26-14.This is the place to check out our weekly coverage of the Week 8 game:

Record:

The Lions are 5-2 after a 38-6 loss at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Finally, a good opponent:

The Raiders have been playing a bunch of bottom feeders lately and are coming off games against the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, who were both one-win teams when the Raiders played them. This is truly the first legitimate good team Las Vegas is playing since they lost 38-10 at the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Time to put their big boy pants on. Yes, the Lions got hammered Sunday, but they’re good.

Ford Field will be rocking:

The Lions will be back home for the first time in three weeks and they will be wearing an alternate blue helmet. It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere.

The Last meeting:

In 2019, in one of their final games in Oakland, the Raiders beat the Lions 31-24, breaking a four-game Detroit win streak in this series dating back to 2003. The last time the Raiders played in Detroit, was in November 2015 and the Lions won 18-13.