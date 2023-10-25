Raiders poll: Better or worse than 2022?

This season was supposed to be about progress for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was preached all offseason.

Yet, through seven weeks, it’s difficult to argue that progress is being made by Las Vegas from Josh McDaniels’ team in his second season with the franchise. The Raiders are 3-4.

Last year, they were 2-5 at this point on their way to a 6-11 season.

But the truth is, the Raiders look bad even in wins this season. All three of their wins we extremely close and none of their four losses were truly all that close, although two of them were one-score games in the end.

The Raiders are being outscored 161-112 this season. They’re games are an average of 23-16.

Last season, through seven games, the Raiders were outscored 174-163. The games were an average of 24.8-23.2. So, the defense is a bit better and the offensive significantly worse.

Yet, they do have one more win at this point.

So, what do you think?