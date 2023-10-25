Raiders trade rumors: Team reportedly working with Hunter Renfrow to ship him out of Las Vegas

Perhaps the long-rumored split between the Las Vegas Raiders and former Pro Bowl slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is about to happen.

Bleacher Report reported Wednesday that the Raiders and Renfrow are on the same page as far as in terms of getting him removed from the roster in the next six days. The report stated both sides are motivated to get a trade done before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

The #Raiders and Hunter Renfrow appear motivated to get a trade done. He’s never been on the same page with Josh McDaniels, as Las Vegas attempts to find a suitor before the deadline.



There have been rumors that the Raiders were looking to trade before the 2023 offseason began. The trade talk has reignited during the season as Renfrow has been basically an afterthought in Josh McDaniels offense.

So, the big news in this new report is that that both sides are working together to get a deal done.

As stated by Bleacher Report, the sticking point is Renfrow’s big contract. He carrying a $13.1 million salary-cap number. He was signed to a new contract extension before the 2022 season by McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Renfrow put together a 103-catch season in the 2021 season by the previous regime, which drafted him in the fifth round in 2019.

The report said there is a fractured relationship between Renfrow and McDaniels, who clearly isn’t interested in using Renfrow much. He has just eight catches for 73 yards. Renfrow dealt with several injuries last season and had 36 catches in 10 games. But this season, he just isn’t on the field much.

Perhaps he will soon be in a new uniform.