NFL trade deadline: Raiders may be in a time crunch

There has been a lot of chatter about the Las Vegas Raiders making a deal before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

And things may be heating up. The Athletic reported that they team wants to be in buyers’ mode and Bleacher Report has reported the team is working with slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to try to get him traded.

"We’re trying to win,” Mark Davis told @DMRussini last week.



Despite the ugly loss to the Bears, the #Raiders remain in win-now mode ahead of next Tuesday's trade deadline.



They aren't blowing it up, so what may they do? My story ⤵️ https://t.co/l9tTfRuC76 — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 25, 2023

Will we see action? Well, the clock is ticking. Teams around the NFL are in full preparation mode for Week 8. Sure, trades can happen before games this weekend, but it may be difficult to get traded players fully prepared for the week.

Adding a wrinkle to the Raiders’ potential trade plans is the fact that they play Monday night at the Detroit Lions.

#Raiders biggest margin of victory is 4 points. Closest loss was 5 points. The losses can go either way and the defeats haven't been that close for this 3-4 team days away from the trade deadline. — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) October 25, 2023

At 3-4 (coming off an embarrassing defeat to the Chicago Bears), should the Raiders act like they are buyers. Yes, The Athletic reported they are still in that mode. But if they fall to 3-5 at the 5-2 Lions, should they become sellers instead and look toward the future?

It may be the smart move for Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler to wait to finalize any trade until after the Lions’ game. So, that might mean waiting until the hours just before the 1 p.m. PT Halloween deadline.

Of course, the Raiders can discuss deals in both buying and selling situations in the coming days with the deadline-day being part of the talks.

It’s all fluid, but there are a lot of moving parts here to monitor in the coming days.