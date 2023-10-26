Raiders’ future: 2024 free-agent fits

It’s never too early to look at the future.

NFL.com pointed out this week that the are some strong pending 2024 NFL free agents. Of course, some may be franchised and some may re-sign, but there’s some fits for the Raiders here.

an incomplete assortment of '24 free agents who have helped their value this season:



Josh Allen (JAX)

Antoine Winfield

Mike Evans

Danielle Hunter

Bryce Huff

Chase Young

Christian Wilkins

Chris Jones

Michael Pittman

Jaylon Johnson — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 23, 2023

Look at that list. Honestly, most of these ballers would fit Las Vegas. Assuming Davante Adams is still on the roster in 2024, it’s doubtful Las Vegas will go after another high-dollar wide receiver especially after signing Jakobi Meyers this offseason. So, Mike Evans and Michael Pittman may not be great fits for the Raiders to pursue in free agency.

My goodness, though, there is some top defensive talent on this list and we all know the Raiders would use some top defensive talent.

According to Spotrac, the Raiders are projected to have more than $53 million in salary-cap space in 2024. That’s on track to be the 10th most in the league, so they will have the means to make some big moves.

So, making runs at players like Chris Jones, Josh Allen, Antoine Winfield, or Jaylon Johnson would all be possible.

Again, there’s still plenty of 2023 season left and a lot has to happen for these players to hit the open market, but it’s intriguing.