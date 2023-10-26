Raiders Film Breakdown: Has the NFL figured out McDaniels?

The Las Vegas Raiders offense has been a disappointment all season. After seven games, the offense has not scored more than 20 points. When they did, it was because of a safety by Maxx Crosby.

Of course, the main reason is the running game. The Raiders haven't had over 100 yards rushing all season after dominating in that area in 2022. This season, it can't get off the ground with ugly performances from the offensive line.

However, the passing game is struggling as well. It doesn't matter who lines up under center. The execution seems to lack on that side of the ball. The offensive line is playing well against the pass, but many concepts are covered, or the quarterback is missing open receivers.

I deeply explored what is going on on offense and how they can adjust. McDaniels needs to understand how teams are playing their passing offense. Check it out below and let me know your thoughts.