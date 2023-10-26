Silver and Black Pride’s Week 8 Pick’em competition: Raiders need prime-time miracle

We’re nearing the halfway point of the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 season and our Silver and Black Pride Pick’em competition as Week 8 approaches. The Raiders are hitting the road once again for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions where they’ll be heavy underdogs, and hopefully, you’re still in the running for our competition.

As always, S&BP’s Pick’em challenge is brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook. For those looking to get some skin in the game this weekend, DraftKings has lines and prop bets available for every contest. A few notable spreads have the San Francisco 49ers as nearly a touchdown favorite against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Cleveland Browns are about a field goal underdog on the road versus the Seattle Seahawks.

As for our competition, below is a look at where the writers stand after Week 7.

Bill Williamson 69-37 (65%) Ray Aspuria 59-33 (64%) Matt Holder 64-42 (60%)

I’m not going to lie, last week was a brutal showing by our writers, especially me. Going 3-10 is just flat-out unacceptable regardless of how many upsets there were, and Bill led the way with a sub .500 record of 6-7. Also, Ray completely forgot to make his picks! We blew it last time and need to be better moving forward. Consider this my Tim Tebow moment as I promise to you all that we will improve and get better the rest of the way!

Community Standings

1. Chrome&Onyx 71-35

t2. Autumn Wind 68-38

t2. Knoxian 68-38

t2. Dirty Harry 68-38

t2. Sci-Town MA Raiders 68-38

t2. Wjdb#1972 68-38

t7. Running With the Night 67-39

t7. Alaskan Raida 67-39

t7. Duckman82 67-39

t7. SacBomber03 67-39

t7. 21Lefty21 67-39

Week 7 Top Pickers

t1. JJ2K~the underdog 8-5

t1. Lickasto 8-5

t1. Mr Taylor 1986 8-5

t4. NC Hell Razors 7-6

t4. Autumn Wind 7-6

t4. Running With the Night 7-6

t4. torindorn4life 7-6

t4. Bodega Bay Raider 7-6

t4. Freddy B Good 7-6

It looks like the upsets got a lot of people this past weekend! No one cracked double-digits and the majority of our top pickers were barely above .500. Also, in my memory, I don’t believe we’ve ever had a week where the people who had the most winners still weren’t in the top 10 for the overall standings.

JJ2K-the underdog, Lickasto and Mr Taylor 1986 still deserve shoutouts for battling through the tough week and out on top, though. Good for them but the rest of us certainly have some work to do to catch up to Chrome&Onyx.

Best of luck to everyone! Don’t forget to make your picks and may your picks be good!