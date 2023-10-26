Submit your Week 8 mailbag questions!

I’ll be honest, I don’t really know what to say after the Las Vegas Raiders’ ugly loss last week. It’s looking pretty bleak out in the desert, especially since Week 8 sends the Raiders on a brutal road trip to play one of the best teams in the league, the Detroit Lions, on Monday Night Football.

The only optimism I have heading into this game is that I have no confidence in Las Vegas to get the win but I was pretty confident that they’d win last week, so maybe I’m just a mush and the Raiders will pull off the upset because I don’t believe in them. Whatever it takes!

So, feel free to ask about the Lions matchup and, as always, anything Raiders-related is on the table if you want to get the draft or free agency conversations going.

Send your questions my way by either dropping a comment in the comments section below, tweeting at me (@MHolder95) or via email at SBPQuestions1@gmail.com. I’ll follow up with another column in the coming days.

