Buccaneers-Bills TNF: Open thread and gambling picks

We have a good matchup on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 8 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills. While it’s still relatively early in the season, this game could have a significant impact on the playoff race at the end of the year as the Bucs come in right at .500 and the Bills are one game above that mark.

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT and the game will air on Amazon Prime. For my gambling folks, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering lines and prop bets for tonight’s contest as the spread, total and moneylines are below.

Spread: BUF -9

O/U: 43.5

BUF ML: -425

TB ML: +330

As for the injury report, Tampa Bay has ruled guard Matt Feiler (knee) and safety Brandon Merriweather (ankle) out. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee), defensive tackle Vita Vea (groin) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (neck) are all questionable.

The Bills have ruled tight end Dawson Knox (wrist), linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) and tight end Quintin Morris (ankle) out while defensive tackle Ed Oliver (toe) is questionable. Quarterback Josh Allen (right shoulder) was listed on this week’s injury report but was a full participant every day during practice.

If you’re curious about the weather in Buffalo, it will be a low of 64 degrees with 10 to 20 mph winds and about a 25 percent chance of rain, according to The Weather Channel.

