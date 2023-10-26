Raiders injury news: Jimmy Garoppolo on pace to play at Lions on Monday night

The Las Vegas Raiders are beginning their practice preparations with good news as starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is scheduled to practice Thursday and thus, barring a setback, is set to play Monday night at the Detroit Lions (5:15 p.m. PT kickoff).

Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Thursday morning that with Garoppolo returning to practice, the team is “hopeful” he will play Monday.

Garoppolo injured his back just before halftime of a Week 6 21-17 home win over the New England Patriots and didn’t return. He also missed Week 7’s 30-12 road defeat at the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer started that game and rookie Aidan O’Connell played in garbage time.

It is not known whether Hoyer or O’Connell will be the backup with Garoppolo returning. Hoyer has been Garoppolo’s backup all season.

McDaniels said at his press briefing Monday that he was “hoping” Garoppolo won’t be ready to face the Lions, but there is no “clarification yet.” ESPN reported over the weekend that Garoppolo was expected to be able to play against the Lions. After practice Thursday, Garoppolo told reporters he felt good in practice. He was limited in practice Wednesday.

Garoppolo, who has started five games and missed tow games, has completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,079 yards in his first season with the Raiders. He has thrown seven touchdown passes with eight interceptions. His is tied for the league lead in interceptions even though he’s missed two and half games.

Meanwhile, kicker Daniel Carlson (groin), cornerback Marcus Peters (back) and linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle) all missed practice Wednesday. Nate Hobbs practiced on a limited basis for the first time since missing four games and fellow cornerback Jakorian Bennett was limited as well after missing two of the past three games.

Meanwhile, the Raiders opened the 21-day practice window from the injured reserve for linebacker Curtis Bolton on Wednesday.