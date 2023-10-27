Raiders- Lions Week 8: 5 things to watch

The 3-4 Las Vegas Raiders play at the 5-2 Detroit Lions on Monday night in their eighth game of the season. Let’s look at keys to a Raiders’ upset:

Play best game of season:

It’s simple. The Lions are the Raiders’ best opponent since they played at Buffalo in Week 2 in a 38-10 Bills’ victory. Yes, the Lions were blown out against the Ravens on Sunday, but they’re still a quality team. The Raiders have been playing of string of bad teams, but they need to be sharp in this game. The Lions have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season and the Raiders are going to have to play fundamentally well, not makes mistakes, keep the penalties in check and take advantage of every opportunity.

Stop the Lions’ pass game:

The Raiders have played against mostly porous passing teams. That’s not the case this week. Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been solid this season and the Lions’ receivers have been effective as well and they are the best in the NFL in yards after the catch, so the Raiders will need to be better tackling than they have been recently. This will be a huge challenge for the Raiders’ defense.

Contain Aidan Hutchinson:

The second-year pass-rusher from Michigan is a game wrecker. The Raiders’ pass protection has been up and down. The Raiders have to make sure Hutchinson doesn’t take over or we could have another Khalil Mack game from Week 4.

Davante Adams must take over:

The Raiders will likely need to score a lot of points to beat the Lions. Adams will need a monster game. He has been somewhat quiet lately, but he needs to be targeted often and he needs to take over.

Run the ball:

The Lions can stop the run with the best of them. The Raiders’ running game has been off for much of this season. The Raiders are going to have to play a complete game on both sides of the ball and running effectively is paramount. We all know Josh Jacobs is extremely talented. He needs a big game.